Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, vanilla, strawberry jam, dried rose, face powder, tobacco, cocoa, mace, cinnamon, licorice, leather and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

48 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.


