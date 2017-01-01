|
San Leonardo 2000
(Trentino)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (60%), Cabernet Franc (15%), Carménère (15%), Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, flint, tobacco, green bell pepper, vanilla, tobacco, cigar box, face powder, cocoa, leather, tar and eucalyptus.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
24 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1995
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|1996
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|1997
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|1999
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|2000
|
| March 2017
| --
|2001
|
| Issue 42, June 2006
| --
|2003
|
| August 2008
|
|2004
|
| August 2009
|
|2006
|
| June 2012
| --
|2007
|
| October 2014
| --
|2010
|
| February 2016
| --
|2011
|
| January 2017
| --