Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, flint, tobacco, green bell pepper, vanilla, tobacco, cigar box, face powder, cocoa, leather, tar and eucalyptus.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

24 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.


