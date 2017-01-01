|
Piemonte Chardonnay Pratorotondo 2015
(Piedmont)
Chardonnay, Chardonnay Musqué
| White Wine
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and banana followed by aromas of acacia, plum, honey, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.
5 months in steel tanks and cask.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| September 2016
| --
|2015
|
| March 2017
| --