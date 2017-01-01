Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and banana followed by aromas of acacia, plum, honey, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.

5 months in steel tanks and cask.


