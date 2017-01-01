Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, plum, yeast, honey and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, plum, yeast, honey and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and honey. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and honey.

A small past of the base wine ages for 6 months in barrique. Referemented and aged in bottle on its lees for more than 28 months. A small past of the base wine ages for 6 months in barrique. Referemented and aged in bottle on its lees for more than 28 months.

