Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Sannio Rosso 2015, Cantine Foschini (Italy)

Sannio Rosso 2015

Cantine Foschini (Italy)

Sannio (Campania)
Piedirosso (80%), Sangiovese (20%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Sannio (Campania)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, cyclamen and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Pretty persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in cask.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Cold cuts

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

April 2017


