Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry Colbelo 2016
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, banana and wisteria followed by aromas of peach, apple, broom and plum.
Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and apple.
Fermented in closed tank.
Alcohol: 11%
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|April 2017
