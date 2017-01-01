Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, banana and wisteria followed by aromas of peach, apple, broom and plum.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and apple.

Fermented in closed tank.


