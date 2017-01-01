Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Dry Rive di Col San Martino La Primavera di Barbara 2016, Merotto (Italy)

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Dry Rive di Col San Martino La Primavera di Barbara 2016

Merotto (Italy)

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera (90%), Perera (10%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, tangerine, hawthorn, broom and plum.

Effervescent attack with pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.

Refermented in closed tanks.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable puddings, Dairy products

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

April 2017


