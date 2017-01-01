|
La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2011
(Basilicata)
Aglianico
| Sparkling Wine
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and apple followed by aromas of raspberry, cyclamen, plum, blackberry, bread crust, hazelnut, yeast and hints of vanilla.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for 18 months.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Fish soups
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|April 2017
|Other Vintages
|2004
| November 2007
|2006
| March 2010
|2008
| January 2011
|2009
| November 2012
|2011
| April 2017
| --