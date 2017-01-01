Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and apple followed by aromas of raspberry, cyclamen, plum, blackberry, bread crust, hazelnut, yeast and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 18 months.


