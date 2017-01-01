Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2011, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2011

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

(Basilicata)
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and apple followed by aromas of raspberry, cyclamen, plum, blackberry, bread crust, hazelnut, yeast and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 18 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Fish soups

Suggested glass Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

April 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004        November 2007       --    
2006        March 2010       --    
2008        January 2011       --    
2009        November 2012       --    
2011        April 2017       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


