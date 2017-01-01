|
Cum Laude 2013
(Tuscany)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (30%), Merlot (30%), Sangiovese (25%), Syrah (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, iris, vanilla, chocolate, tobacco and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| July 2015
| --
|2013
|
| January 2018
| --