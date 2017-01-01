Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigna del Capannino 2013, Bibbiano (Italy)

Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigna del Capannino 2013

Bibbiano (Italy)

Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
Sangiovese Grosso
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, rose, face powder, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

24 months in cask.

Alcohol: 15.5%

Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

January 2018


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Bibbiano's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in January?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.