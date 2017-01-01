Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and peach followed by aromas of pineapple, apple, nettle, pear, citrus fruits, lychee, broom and saffron.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, pineapple and peach.

6 months in steel tanks.


