Orvieto Classico Superiore Luigi e Giovanna 2014, Barberani (Italy)

Orvieto Classico Superiore Luigi e Giovanna 2014

Barberani (Italy)

Orvieto (Umbria)
Grechetto (90%), Trebbiano Procanico (10%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

Orvieto (Umbria)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and apricot followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, hazelnut, peach, pear, medlar, almond, honey, broom, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, apricot and peach.

6 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

January 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2011        December 2014       --    
2012        August 2015       --    
2013        November 2016       --    
2014        January 2018       --    

Other Barberani's wines 


Wine List



