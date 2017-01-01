|
Orvieto Classico Superiore Luigi e Giovanna 2014
Orvieto (Umbria)
Grechetto (90%), Trebbiano Procanico (10%)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and apricot followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, hazelnut, peach, pear, medlar, almond, honey, broom, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, apricot and peach.
6 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|January 2018
