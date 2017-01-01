Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and honey followed by aromas of candied fruits, dried fig, citrus fruit peel, quince jam, pear jam, date, almond, butter and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig.

12 months in barrique.


