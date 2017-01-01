|
Orvieto Classico Superiore Calcaia 2014
Orvieto (Umbria)
Grechetto (80%), Procanico (20%)
| Sweet Wine
|Score:
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and honey followed by aromas of dried fig, peach jam, lychee, quince jam, citrus fruit peel, candied fruits, saffron and almond.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and honey.
12 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 10%
Hard cheese, Dried fruit tarts
|Suggested glass
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|January 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
|
| March 2014
| --
|2012
|
| August 2015
| --
|2013
|
| November 2016
| --
|2014
|
| January 2018
| --