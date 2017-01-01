Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and honey followed by aromas of dried fig, peach jam, lychee, quince jam, citrus fruit peel, candied fruits, saffron and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and honey followed by aromas of dried fig, peach jam, lychee, quince jam, citrus fruit peel, candied fruits, saffron and almond.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and honey. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and honey.

12 months in steel tanks. 12 months in steel tanks.

