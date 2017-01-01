Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Orvieto Classico Superiore Calcaia 2014, Barberani (Italy)

Orvieto Classico Superiore Calcaia 2014

Barberani (Italy)

Orvieto (Umbria)
Grechetto (80%), Procanico (20%)
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Orvieto (Umbria)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and honey followed by aromas of dried fig, peach jam, lychee, quince jam, citrus fruit peel, candied fruits, saffron and almond.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and honey.

12 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 10%

Hard cheese, Dried fruit tarts

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

January 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2007        March 2014       --    
2012        August 2015       --    
2013        November 2016       --    
2014        January 2018       --    

