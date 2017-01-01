|
Brunello di Montalcino Poggio alle Mura 2012
Brunello di Montalcino (Tuscany)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, licorice, vanilla, leather, mace and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
24 months in barrique and cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| January 2014
| --
|2010
|
| July 2015
| --
|2012
|
| January 2018
| --