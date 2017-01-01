|
Bibbianaccio 2011
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (50%), Colorino (44%), Trebbiano Toscano, Malvasia Bianca (6%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, mace, thyme, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
24 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2018