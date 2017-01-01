Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, mace, thyme, leather, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, mace, thyme, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

24 months in cask, 6 months in bottle. 24 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

