Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, vanilla, tobacco, cinnamon, rhubarb, chocolate, face powder, licorice, graphite, mace and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

15 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


