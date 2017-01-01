|
Tellus Rosso 2016
(Marches)
Montepulciano (60%), Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon (40%)
| Red Wine
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, geranium and black currant.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Cold cuts, Pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
|
| January 2015
| --
|2016
|
| February 2018
| --