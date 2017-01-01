Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Tellus Rosso 2016, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Tellus Rosso 2016

Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

(Marches)
Montepulciano (60%), Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon (40%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, geranium and black currant.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Cold cuts, Pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

February 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2013        January 2015       --    
2016        February 2018       --    

Other Tenuta Cocci Grifoni's wines 


