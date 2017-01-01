|
Barbera d'Asti 2016
Barbera d'Alba (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, strawberry and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Cold cuts, Meat and mushroom appetizers, Pasta with meat
|Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| February 2012
| --
|2016
| February 2018
| --