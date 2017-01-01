|
Monferrato Rosso Di.Vino 2014
Monferrato (Piedmont)
Barbera (70%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, menthol and hints of vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and black currant.
6 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| February 2012
| --
|2014
|
| February 2018
| --