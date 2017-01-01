Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, geranium, pomegranate, tobacco, rosemary, chocolate, mace, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

12 months in cask.


