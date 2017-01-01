|
Tellus Bianco 2016
(Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, peach, broom and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
3 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Aperitifs, Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| October 2013
| --
|2013
|
| January 2015
| --
|2016
|
| February 2018
| --