Passerina Spumante Brut Gaudio Magno 2016, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Passerina Spumante Brut Gaudio Magno 2016

Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

(Marches)
Passerina
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and plum followed by aromas of pear, peach, hawthorn and broom.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and plum.

Produced with the Martinotti method.

Alcohol: 12%

Fish and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustacean, Sauteed crustaceans

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

February 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2011        September 2012       --    
2012        October 2013       --    
2013        January 2015       --    
2015        January 2017       --    
2016        February 2018       --    

Other Tenuta Cocci Grifoni's wines 


