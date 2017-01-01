|
Passerina Spumante Brut Gaudio Magno 2016
(Marches)
Passerina
| Sparkling Wine
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and plum followed by aromas of pear, peach, hawthorn and broom.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and plum.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
Alcohol: 12%
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustacean, Sauteed crustaceans
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|February 2018
