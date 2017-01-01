Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Rosato 2016, Capannelle (Italy)

Rosato 2016

Capannelle (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Sangiovese
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of strawberry, rose, blueberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Fish and meat appetizers, Pasta with mushrooms, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauted fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

February 2018


