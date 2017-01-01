|
Rosato 2016
(Tuscany)
|
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of strawberry, rose, blueberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fish and meat appetizers, Pasta with mushrooms, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauted fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|February 2018