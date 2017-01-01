|
Rosso Piceno Rubinio 2016
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
Sangiovese (75%), Montepulciano (25%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry and cyclamen.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Sauteed meat
|Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| October 2013
| --
|2013
|
| January 2015
| --
|2015
|
| January 2017
| --
|2016
|
| February 2018
| --