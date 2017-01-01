|
Barbera d'Asti Vigna del Salice 2014
Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, vanilla, tobacco and cocoa.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
8 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
|
| October 2003
| --
|2003
|
| Issue 51, April 2007
| --
|2004
|
| April 2008
| --
|2009
|
| February 2012
| --
|2010
|
| April 2012
| --
|2014
|
| February 2018
| --