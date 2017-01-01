|
Il Moro 2014
(Sicily)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, carob, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
12 months in steel tanks and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Stuffed pasta, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
|
| Issue 15, January 2004
| --
|2004
|
| Issue 45, October 2006
| --
|2012
|
| September 2015
| --
|2013
|
| September 2016
| --
|2014
|
| February 2018
| --