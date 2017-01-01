|
Falerio Pecorino Le Torri 2016
Falerio (Marches)
|
Pecorino (85%), Other Grapes (15%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, apple and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, citrus fruits and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pear.
3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables, Fried fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| October 2013
| --
|2013
|
| January 2015
| --
|2015
|
| January 2017
| --
|2016
|
| February 2018
| --