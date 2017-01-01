Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, apple and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, citrus fruits and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pear.

3 months in steel tanks.


