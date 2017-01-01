|
Vette di San Leonardo 2016
(Trentino)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of pineapple, elder flower, lychee, banana, pear, apple and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.
5 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Aperitifs, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetable, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| June 2012
|
|2013
|
| October 2014
| --
|2014
|
| February 2016
| --
|2015
|
| January 2017
| --
|2016
|
| February 2018
| --