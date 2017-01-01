Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and plum followed by aromas of pear, hazelnut, lavender, honey, vanilla, citrus fruits, pineapple, broom and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.

Part of the wine ages for about 10 months in barrique.


