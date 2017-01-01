|
Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza Le Rose 2012
Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, dried rose, blackberry, cinnamon, cocoa, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
18 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
February 2018