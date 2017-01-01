Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, cocoa, pink pepper, carob, tobacco, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, cocoa, pink pepper, carob, tobacco, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

