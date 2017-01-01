|
Il Moro Limited Edition 2015
(Sicily)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, cocoa, pink pepper, carob, tobacco, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| October 2015
| --
|2012
|
| June 2017
| --
|2015
|
| February 2018
| --