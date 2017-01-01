|
Villa Gresti 2013
(Trentino)
|
Merlot (90%), Carménère (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, iris, chocolate, tobacco, pink pepper and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.
14 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|2001
|
| Issue 42, June 2006
| --
|2003
|
| Issue 53, June 2007
| --
|2004
|
| August 2008
|
|2005
|
| August 2009
| --
|2006
|
| June 2012
| --
|2008
|
| October 2014
| --
|2010
|
| February 2016
| --
|2011
|
| January 2017
| --
|2013
|
| February 2018
| --