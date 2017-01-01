|
Monferrato Bianco Di.Vino 2015
Monferrato (Piedmont)
|
Cortese, Favorita, Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of citrus fruits, banana, hawthorn, plum and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.
A small part of this wine ferments in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| February 2012
| --
|2015
|
| February 2018
| --