Monferrato Bianco Di.Vino 2015, Franco Mondo (Italy)

Monferrato Bianco Di.Vino 2015

Franco Mondo (Italy)

Monferrato (Piedmont)
Cortese, Favorita, Chardonnay
Monferrato (Piedmont)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of citrus fruits, banana, hawthorn, plum and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

A small part of this wine ferments in barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Fish and vegetable appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

February 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010        February 2012       --    
2015        February 2018       --    

Other Franco Mondo's wines 


