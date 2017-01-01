Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, pear and acacia followed by aromas of apple, peach, citron, hawthorn, rosemary, pineapple, butter, broom and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and citron.

Aged in steel tanks.


