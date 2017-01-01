|
Solare 2011
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (80%), Malvasia Nera (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, leather, graphite, cocoa, licorice, tobacco, rhubarb, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
18 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1999
|
| Issue 39, March 2006
| --
|2004
|
| April 2010
| --
|2011
|
| February 2018
| --