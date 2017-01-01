|
Rosso Piceno Superiore Vigna Messieri 2011
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
Montepulciano (70%), Sangiovese (30%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, leather, tobacco, cocoa, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
24 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|February 2018
DiWineTaste
