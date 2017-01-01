Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Rosso Piceno Superiore Vigna Messieri 2011, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Rosso Piceno (Marches)
Montepulciano (70%), Sangiovese (30%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, leather, tobacco, cocoa, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

24 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

February 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2006        January 2012       --    
2007        October 2013       --    
2008        January 2015       --    
2010        January 2017       --    
2011        February 2018       --    

Other Tenuta Cocci Grifoni's wines 


