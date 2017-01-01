|
San Leonardo 2013
(Trentino)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (60%), Carménère (30%), Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, green bell pepper, raspberry, iris, face powder, chocolate, tobacco, coriander, pink pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
24 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1995
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|1996
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|1997
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|1999
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|2000
|
| March 2017
| --
|2001
|
| Issue 42, June 2006
| --
|2003
|
| August 2008
|
|2004
|
| August 2009
|
|2006
|
| June 2012
| --
|2007
|
| October 2014
| --
|2010
|
| February 2016
| --
|2011
|
| January 2017
| --
|2013
|
| February 2018
| --