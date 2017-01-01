Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, green bell pepper, raspberry, iris, face powder, chocolate, tobacco, coriander, pink pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, green bell pepper, raspberry, iris, face powder, chocolate, tobacco, coriander, pink pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

24 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 24 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

