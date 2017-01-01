Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Cortona Syrah Il Castagno 2014, Fabrizio Dionisio (Italy)

Cortona Syrah Il Castagno 2014

Fabrizio Dionisio (Italy)

Cortona (Tuscany)
Syrah
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Cortona (Tuscany)
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, blackberry, strawberry, chocolate, tobacco, black pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

18 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

February 2018


