Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, blueberry and almond. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, blueberry and almond.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

Ages in cement tanks. Ages in cement tanks.

