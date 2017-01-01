|
Diano d'Alba Sori Bruni 2016
Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, blueberry and almond.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
Ages in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Cold Cuts, Roasted white meat
|Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|March 2018