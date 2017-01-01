|
Nebbiolo d'Alba Piadvenza 2013
Nebbiolo d'Alba (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2018
