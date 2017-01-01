Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of black cherry, violet, tobacco, face powder, cocoa, pink pepper, licorice, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and blueberry.

18 months in barrique, 18 months in bottle.


