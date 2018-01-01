|
Montefalco Bianco 2015
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Grechetto (50%), Trebbiano Toscano (25%), Chardonnay (25%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, peach, pineapple, broom and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
9 months in steel tanks and cask, 9 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Broiled fish, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|April 2018