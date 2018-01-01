Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Metodo Classico Brut 2010, Scacciadiavoli (Italy)

Metodo Classico Brut 2010

Scacciadiavoli (Italy)

(Umbria)
Sagrantino (85%), Chardonnay (15%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, peach, pear and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Stuffed pasta

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

April 2018


