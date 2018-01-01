Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, peach, pear and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, peach, pear and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months.

