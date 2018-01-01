Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla, pink pepper and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla, pink pepper and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.

24 months in barrique, 18 months in bottle. 24 months in barrique, 18 months in bottle.

