Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Montefalco Sagrantino 2012, Scacciadiavoli (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino 2012

Scacciadiavoli (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, face powder, chocolate, red orange, vanilla, tamarind and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

24 months in barrique and cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

April 2018


