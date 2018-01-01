|
Barolo Riserva Gramolere 2011
Barolo (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, strawberry, tobacco, cocoa, face powder, cinnamon, vanilla, mace, leather, licorice and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
48 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|April 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| April 2009
| --
|2006
| August 2013
| --
|2007
| April 2016
| --
|2009
| March 2017
|2011
| April 2018
| --