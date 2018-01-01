Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, strawberry, tobacco, cocoa, face powder, cinnamon, vanilla, mace, leather, licorice and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, strawberry, tobacco, cocoa, face powder, cinnamon, vanilla, mace, leather, licorice and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

48 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. 48 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

