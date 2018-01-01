Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Barolo Riserva Gramolere 2011, Manzone Giovanni (Italy)

Barolo Riserva Gramolere 2011

Manzone Giovanni (Italy)

Barolo (Piedmont)
Nebbiolo
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, strawberry, tobacco, cocoa, face powder, cinnamon, vanilla, mace, leather, licorice and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

48 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

April 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2000        April 2009       --    
2006        August 2013       --    
2007        April 2016       --    
2009        March 2017       
2011        April 2018       --    

Other Manzone Giovanni's wines 


