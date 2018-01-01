Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, plum and blackberry. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, plum and blackberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and black currant.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

