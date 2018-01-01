|
B.S.T. (Baby Super Tuscan) Sangiovese - Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (55%), Cabernet Sauvignon (45%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, plum and blackberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and black currant.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2018