Bolgheri Rosso Campo al Mare 2016
Bolgheri (Tuscany)
Merlot (60%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%), Cabernet Franc (15%), Petit Verdot (5%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, pomegranate, vanilla, carob and graphite.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
12 months in cask, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|May 2018
|Other Vintages
|2003
|
| Issue 37, January 2006
| --
|2016
|
| May 2018
| --