Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, pomegranate, vanilla, carob and graphite.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

12 months in cask, 3 months in bottle.


