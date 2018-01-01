Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Colli del Trasimeno Rosso Riserva Sant'Anna 2014, Pucciarella (Italy)

Colli del Trasimeno Rosso Riserva Sant'Anna 2014

Pucciarella (Italy)

Colli del Trasimeno (Umbria)
Sngiovese (40%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%), Merlot (20%), Petit Verdot (10%)
Red Wine Score: Wine of the Sun - Good Value Wine (since January 2004)

Colli del Trasimeno (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

June 2018


Other Pucciarella's wines 


